Google trademarks ‘Google Nest Hub Max’ in Canada

Google has registered ‘Google Nest Hub Max‘ with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO).
The Mountain View company registering this trademark leads one to believe that it will launch the product in Canada sometime soon.
Google unveiled the Nest Hub Max back in May and launched it in the U.S., but the company didn’t release the device in the North.
This isn’t uncommon, however. Typically, Google launches its smart home products in the U.S. first before selling them in Canada. The company has done this in the past with the classic Google Home, Google Home Max, Nest Hub and now the Nest Hub Max.
While a Canadian release isn’t certain, if Google did release the product in Canada, it would likely launch it during the Pixel 4 event in the fall.
The Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch HD display and a 6.5megapixel 127-degree camera with ‘Face Match’ technology.
Other than the bigger screen and the camera, the Nest Hub Max is akin to the Nest Hub, née Home Hub.
