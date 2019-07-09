Netflix developing animated comedy series based on Canadian-made Cuphead

An all-ages animated comedy series based on run-and-gun indie game hit Cuphead is now in the works at Netflix.
Developed by Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR, Cuphead launched in September 2017 and has gone on to sell more than four million copies and rack up numerous games industry awards.
The animated series, titled The Cuphead Show!, will expand on the world of the game and follow the misadventures of the titular hero and his brother Mugman.
The Cuphead Show! will be handled by Netflix’s in-house animation team, with Carmen Sandiego‘s C.J. Kettler and Studio MDHR co-founders Chad and Jared Moldenhauer serving as executive producers.
Speaking to IGN, Chad Moldenhauer stated that the goal is to have The Cuphead Show! be entirely hand-drawn, just like the game is, although using digital tools rather than on paper. However, Moldenhauer noted that the series is still “in the beginning processes” and the creative teams are still figuring out exact plot details.
Therefore, a release window for the series has not yet been announced. Given that the project is still in the early stages and hand-drawn animation can be particularly time-consuming, it will likely be a while before The Cuphead Show! makes its way to Netflix.
In the meantime, the Moldenhauers are also working on Cuphead‘s expansion, The Delicious Last Course, which was recently pushed back to 2020.
Source: Netflix
Comments