Tesla not refreshing Model S or X, says Elon Musk

Musk says that Tesla doesn't do refreshes, only 'minor ongoing changes'

Jul 9, 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made clear that the company isn’t refreshing the design of its high-end Model S car or Model X SUV, noting instead only small changes are coming to the vehicles.

The now-debunked interior refresh rumour has been around since at least May. It was thought Tesla was on the verge of refreshing the interior of the Model S to better match the simple design of the Model 3 sedan.

That could still happen, but it seems more unlikely now as Musk responded to a Twitter question about a refresh, saying, “There is no “refreshed” Model X or Model S coming, only a series of minor ongoing changes.”

 

Twitter user Brandon Havard followed up and asked plainly, “will we be seeing an interior revamp anytime soon though?” to which Musk replied, “No.”

Source: Elon Musk Via: Electrek

