Tesla not refreshing Model S or X, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made clear that the company isn’t refreshing the design of its high-end Model S car or Model X SUV, noting instead only small changes are coming to the vehicles.
The now-debunked interior refresh rumour has been around since at least May. It was thought Tesla was on the verge of refreshing the interior of the Model S to better match the simple design of the Model 3 sedan.
That could still happen, but it seems more unlikely now as Musk responded to a Twitter question about a refresh, saying, “There is no “refreshed” Model X or Model S coming, only a series of minor ongoing changes.”
There is no “refreshed” Model X or Model S coming, only a series of minor ongoing changes. Most significant change in past few years was to use high efficiency Model 3 rear drive unit as S/X front drive unit. That went into production 3 months ago.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2019
Twitter user Brandon Havard followed up and asked plainly, “will we be seeing an interior revamp anytime soon though?” to which Musk replied, “No.”
