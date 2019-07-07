News
Rogers, Bell, Telus and Freedom Mobile experiencing network outages

Jul 7, 2019

10:19 PM EDT

Bell Telus and Rogers

Late Sunday afternoon reports started to surface of network connectivity issues across the board from Freedom Mobile, Rogers, Bell and Telus customers.

The outage is directly impacting voice services with the ability to make or receive phone calls. Sending and receiving text messages and using the internet are all still active.

All carriers have connected with customers through its social media platforms and respected websites.

Rogers noted on its Community Forum, ‘Please be advised some customers may be intermittently experiencing dropped calls or are unable to place or receive calls on their mobile phone or wireless home phone service. We are working diligently to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.’

Telus has updated its website and connected customers of the issue through its social media platforms.

There is not an estimated time for the issue to be resolved but we will update the article as information comes available.

