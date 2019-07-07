Rogers, Bell, Telus and Freedom Mobile experiencing network outages

Late Sunday afternoon reports started to surface of network connectivity issues across the board from Freedom Mobile, Rogers, Bell and Telus customers.
The outage is directly impacting voice services with the ability to make or receive phone calls. Sending and receiving text messages and using the internet are all still active.
All carriers have connected with customers through its social media platforms and respected websites.
Rogers noted on its Community Forum, ‘Please be advised some customers may be intermittently experiencing dropped calls or are unable to place or receive calls on their mobile phone or wireless home phone service. We are working diligently to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.’
Telus has updated its website and connected customers of the issue through its social media platforms.
Hi there, this issue is current posted on our website and made available for our customers to follow for updates. Please feel free to bookmark this page to check back for other service issues in the future. Sorry for any inconvenience it has caused you. https://t.co/TAjjEoSMDD
— TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) July 7, 2019
We appreciate everyone's patience, We are still experiencing interruptions to Voice services. While our team is working hard to get it sorted we have no estimated time of resolution. Our apologies for the continued inconvenience.
— Freedom Mobile Care (@freedomsupport) July 8, 2019
Our Technicians are aware of the problem and are currently working on the issue. The ETA for its fix has not been announced, but we recommend that you power cycle your modem periodically to determine if the issue is resolved. ^TJ 2/2
— Bell Support (@Bell_Support) July 8, 2019
There is not an estimated time for the issue to be resolved but we will update the article as information comes available.
