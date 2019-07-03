Android co-founder cheated wife out of millions, documents reveal: report

Andy Rubin, co-founder of Android, is accused of “cheating his wife out of millions,” according to court documents.
The documents, which have not been proven in court, claim that Rubin forced his wife to sign a prenuptial agreement weeks before she was going to give birth to their child, according to BuzzFeed News. The documents also noted that negotiations on terms were still happening three days prior to their wedding, resulting in his wife from being “cut out” of having any share of Rubin’s wealth. This lawsuit seeks to annul the prenuptial agreement.
The same documents contain details about allegations that were laid in October, as reported by the New York Times.
Those allegations relate to Rubin financially supporting mistresses, who were “loaned” to other men, in what Rubin called “an ownership relationship.” One of the mistresses was “complicit with Rubin in running what appeared to be a sex ring.”
The document also alleges that Rubin redirected joint funds in order to make personal payments to these women. It also added that Rubin had stopped depositing his paychecks from Google into the joint account and once he left the company in 2014 amid sexual misconduct allegations, he would deposit his severance paychecks into a personal account.
A central claim of the complaint is that the lawyer representing Rubin’s wife failed to reveal that he had represented Rubin in a previous divorce. As a result, Rubin was able to allegedly exclude large portions of his wealth from the prenuptial agreement.
The plaintiffs argue that because there was a conflict of interest and “the broader irregularities” it should render the agreement invalid.
Source: BuzzFeed News Via: The Verge
