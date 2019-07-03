GE has launched a new lineup of window air conditioners that have HomeKit support and geolocation capabilities.
These features allow the new ACs to detect when people leave their homes and when they return.
The new units also have automatic climate control. The air conditioners come with the GE Comfort app, which allows users to make adjustments from their phones.
Further, the company says the units are also energy efficient because they don’t require owners to remember to turn them off.
As of now, the new lineup is currently only available on the United States Home Depot website for $349 USD (approximately $457 CAD). There is no word on a Canadian release yet.
Source: GE Appliances Via: 9to5Toys
