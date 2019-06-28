Facebook updates Terms of Service to clarify users’ rights and how it makes money

Facebook has updated its ‘Terms of Service’ in an attempt to clarify how it makes money and to explain users’ rights, and stated that it has the right to display content posted by users.
The social media giant clarified that when users share content, like photos and images, users still own the rights to the content.
However, it stated that users “grant us permission to do things like display that content, and that permission ends when the content is deleted from Facebook.”
Facebook outlined that this has always been the case on its platform.
The updated terms clarify that Facebook doesn’t charge its users to use the service, but that it makes money through businesses that pay Facebook to show its users ads.
Additionally, Facebook stated that once content is deleted from the platform, it is no longer visible, but it can take up to 90 days for the content to be removed from the systems.
The social media giant said that it is not changing any policies, but is solely just explaining things more clearly. The updated terms will go into effect globally on July 31st.
Source: Facebook
Comments