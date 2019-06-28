Google Maps reveals most crowded transit lines around the world

While Toronto and Vancouver didn’t make the top of Google Maps’ most crowded transit lines in the world, the tech giant has listed which stops are the busiest in each of the Canadian cities.
In Toronto, Google Maps indicated that routes 68, 501 and 103 are the busiest transit routes.
On route 68, the most crowded stops are, Warden Ave. at Manhattan Dr., Warden Ave at Marble Arch Cres., and Murray Glen Rd.
On route 501, the most crowded stops are Queen St. East at Sudbury St., Queen St. West at Bathurst St., and Queen St. East at Brooklyn Ave.
On route 103, the most crowded stops are Hurontario St. at Ray Lawson Blvd., Brampton Gateway Terminal, and Sir Lou.
In Vancouver, Google Maps said routes 319, 14 and 49 are the most crowdest routes.
On route 319, the most crowded stops are Northbound Scott Rd. at 75A Ave. Westbound 72 Ave. at 126 St., and Westbound 72 Ave. at 122A St.
On route 14, the most crowded stops are Northbound Granville St. at W Broadway, Eastbound W Broadway St. at Balaclava St., and Eastbound W Broadway at Fir St.
On route 49, the most crowded stops are Westbound E 49 Ave at Fraser St., Westbound E 49 Ave at Elgin St., and Westbound E 49 Ave at Wales St.
According to Google Maps, the top ten most crowded transit lines (including subways, metros, commuter rails and other heavy transit) include:
1. Buenos Aires Urquiza Line
2. Sao Paulo Line 11 (Coral)
3. Buenos Aires Line A
4. Sao Paulo Linha 8 Diamante
5. Paris Line 13
6. Buenos Aires Line C
7. Tokyo Chuo Line
8. Sao Paulo Line 9 (Emerald)
9.Tokyo Nippori-Toneri Liner
10. New York L train
According to the blog post, the “crowdedness predictions come from optional feedback directly from the people who use Google Maps.”
Individuals receive notifications asking them about how crowded their subway train or bus ride was after navigating in transit mode, Google Maps said.
Results were taken from users from October 2018 to June 2019 during peak commuting hours (6am – 10 am) and “identified which lines had the highest number of crowdedness reports.”
Source: Google Maps
Comments