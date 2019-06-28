Microsoft launches Cortana beta, could split it from Windows 10

Microsoft’s digital assistant, Cortana, may become its own app in the future.
Since the launch of Windows 10, Cortana and Microsoft’s OS have been tightly intertwined. However, not all are fans of Cortana’s integration with Windows 10, despite Microsoft’s continued efforts to improve the digital assistant.
Now, it looks like Microsoft may decouple Cortana from Windows 10 entirely. To start, in the recent Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Microsoft split Cortana from the search tool in the taskbar. Additionally, a Cortana beta app is now available on the Microsoft Store — although not in Canada.
However, the shift to a standalone app to increase update speed doesn’t make much sense, according to The Verge. Microsoft built Cortana as a web-based service so it could update the digital assistant without core Windows 10 changes.
It’s not clear what Microsoft is planning, but it likely connects to the upcoming beta phase of its codename 19H2 Windows 10 Update.
The Redmond, Washington-based company has planned to start testing 19H2 by now and promised to release it to testers in the spring. However, it’s been quiet about the update and what it includes.
The update is expected to come later this year with a full Linux kernel.
Interestingly, Microsoft has started testing its first 2020 Windows 10 update ahead of 19H2.
Source: The Verge
