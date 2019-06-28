News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft launches Cortana beta, could split it from Windows 10

Microsoft has already decoupled Cortana from search

Jun 28, 2019

10:42 AM EDT

0 comments

Cortana in the Microsoft Launcher

Microsoft’s digital assistant, Cortana, may become its own app in the future.

Since the launch of Windows 10, Cortana and Microsoft’s OS have been tightly intertwined. However, not all are fans of Cortana’s integration with Windows 10, despite Microsoft’s continued efforts to improve the digital assistant.

Now, it looks like Microsoft may decouple Cortana from Windows 10 entirely. To start, in the recent Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Microsoft split Cortana from the search tool in the taskbar. Additionally, a Cortana beta app is now available on the Microsoft Store — although not in Canada.

However, the shift to a standalone app to increase update speed doesn’t make much sense, according to The Verge. Microsoft built Cortana as a web-based service so it could update the digital assistant without core Windows 10 changes.

It’s not clear what Microsoft is planning, but it likely connects to the upcoming beta phase of its codename 19H2 Windows 10 Update.

Cortana beta app

The Redmond, Washington-based company has planned to start testing 19H2 by now and promised to release it to testers in the spring. However, it’s been quiet about the update and what it includes.

The update is expected to come later this year with a full Linux kernel.

Interestingly, Microsoft has started testing its first 2020 Windows 10 update ahead of 19H2.

Source: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jan 4, 2019

3:48 PM EDT

Cortana will no longer interrupt when setting up a new Windows 10 PC

News

Dec 24, 2018

1:09 PM EDT

Microsoft Launcher update brings tighter integration with Microsoft apps

News

Jan 16, 2019

3:35 PM EDT

Microsoft to separate Cortana from search in upcoming Windows 10 update

News

Apr 9, 2019

1:41 PM EDT

Windows 10 says it’s now cool to not ‘Safely Remove’ your USB drive

Comments