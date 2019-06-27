News
Public Safety Canada to invest up to $1 million towards Tech Against Terrorism program

Jun 27, 2019

3:58 PM EDT

Twitter app on iPhone

Public Safety Canada says it will invest up to $1 million CAD towards the Tech Against Terrorism program.

The partnership includes companies like Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft and Google.

According to Reuters, the program is building a digital database that will identify when terrorism-related content is posted online, helping to remove it.

This initiative follows the Christchurch Call to Action. It is an agreement that was created by several tech giants after the Christchurch, New Zealand shooting in March.

Source: Reuters

