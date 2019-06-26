eBay Canada’s ‘Sizzling Sale’ starts July 8, offers up to 70 percent off tech

eBay Canada wants to grab your attention and your money with its ‘Sizzling Sale’ before Amazon’s big Prime Day sale on July 15th and 16th.
Starting July 8th until July 22nd, eBay will be discounting ‘the best Canadian deals online for the items you really want this season.’
The online retailer states there will be deep discounts of up to 70 percent across categories such as ‘electronics,’ ‘home & garden,’ ‘fashion’ and ‘health & beauty,’ with products from companies like Apple, Dyson, Sony and Samsung.
eBay is differentiating itself from Amazon by offering free shipping on all Canadian Deals items and no membership fees, as well as a ‘Money Back Guarantee and Best Price Guarantee programs.’
Source: eBay Canada
Comments