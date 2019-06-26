News
Pokémon Go's July Community Day features a whole lot of Mudkips

Jun 26, 2019

6:49 PM EDT

Niantic may have just launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but that doesn’t mean it’s not toiling away at new content for its previous AR-based mobile game, Pokémon Go.

Now, the developer has revealed what it has in store for players during its July 2019 Community Day.

To start, next month’s Community Day event will take place on July 21st from 4 to 7pm local time. During this period, players will be able to catch Hoenn Water-type starter Mudkip at above-average spawn rates. Further, there will be a higher chance to snag a Shiny Mudkip.

Should you catch a Mudkip and it learns Hydro Cannon, you’ll have on your hands the second best Water-type attacker in the game, following Legendary Pokémon Kyogre.

Outside of Mudkip, the Community Day will feature the usual number of bonus three-hour lures, as well as tripled catch XP.

Source: The Pokémon Company

