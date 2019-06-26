YouTube Music will now automatically download up to 500 songs based on your likes

YouTube Music is updating its ‘Offline Mixtape’ with a feature called ‘Smart Downloads.’
If users enable ‘Smart Downloads,’ the platform will automatically download up to 500 songs that they’ll then be able to listen to offline.
YouTube Music’s Smart Downloads includes an ‘Offline Mixtape’ based on the user’s listening history, as well as tracks from the subscriber’s ‘Liked Songs’ and favourites pulled from other playlists and albums.
Subscribers can select how many songs are downloaded, with tracks only downloading at night when the device is connected to Wi-Fi.
It’s unclear if this feature is coming to Canada. We’ve reached out to YouTube for more information regarding Canadian availability.
Let us know in the comments below if you’ve noticed the smart download feature on your device.
Source: The Verge
