StubHub launches loyalty program with VIP access and refund protection

Jun 25, 2019

10:20 AM EDT

StubHub, an online ticket purchasing and selling service, launched a new loyalty program for customers that frequently use the service.

‘StubHub Beyond’ is currently only available in the United States, but will be available in Canada soon.

The program automatically enrols customers who have spent $10,000 USD (approximately $13,160 CAD) on tickets in a 12-month period.

Customers who reach the threshold will be given three new perks. They will receive “no-questions-asked refund protection.” They will also receive prime customer service with a StubHub support team. Lastly, they will also receive early VIP access to some discount event promotions.

Those who qualify for the program will receive an email from the company once they reach the target.

Image credit: Instagram

Source: StubHub

