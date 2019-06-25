Google plans to add better palm rejection to the Pixel’s Ambient display

Google plans to enhance the Pixel’s always-on ‘Ambient display’ functionality to feature improved palm rejection.
The company shared its plans in response to a request on the Android Public Issue Tracker. Following a promise to pass on the feature request to the company’s product and engineering teams, a Google employee said the search giant plans to implement the enhancement in “later releases.”
At the moment, Pixel owners have two options when it comes to their phone’s always-on display functionality.
If you launch the phone’s Settings menu and navigate to ‘Display’ > ‘Advanced’ > ‘Ambient display,’ it’s possible to configure the ambient display functionality to only activate when you tilt your phone or double tap its display. However, the issue with the Pixel’s ambient display functionality is that, even when these two options are enabled, it’s far too easy to activate the main display by accident, and, in the process, burn through limited battery life, which is why Pixel owners want better palm rejection.
It’s not clear when Google plans to implement this feature. It’s possible we could see better palm rejection make its way to the Pixel before the official release of Android Q, or more likely, in a later release sometime this year.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
Comments