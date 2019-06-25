Lawyers for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou say that it’s in “Canada’s national interests” to drop the extradition request from the United States.
The legal team for the embattled telecom executive are asking the federal government to assert Canadian judiciary independence from the United States by ending the legal proceeding that could transfer Meng to the U.S. for alleged violation of Washington’s sanctions against Iran.
An argument to Justice Minister David Lametti was sent by Meng’s legal team which highlighted Canadian relationship with the two superpowers.
“Canada is at a crossroads respecting the United States’ request that Canada extradite Ms. Meng, for conduct that could not be an offence in Canada,” says the legal team. “Over our history, the Canadian government has stood up for Canadian values, including the rule of law, even in circumstances where this has meant a departure from American foreign policy initiatives.”
Meng’s legal team notes that the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal and applied strong sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Canada, on the other hand, has no sanctions or diplomatic feud with Iran.
The arrest of Meng in Vancouver caused turmoil between Canada and China, and the Chinese government repeatedly ignored Ottawa’s attempts to bring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to dialogue.
Former Canadian prime minister Jean Chrétien suggested that Canada should cancel extradition proceedings against Meng as a way to end hostile relations with China. He is willing to visit China to negotiate the release of the two Canadians detained on charges of espionage.
The statement came at a time of intense friction between the United States and Iran. The country recently shot down a U.S. military drone over the Persian Gulf. U.S. President Donald Trump then suggested military actions but dropped the idea because it could have killed 150 people.
Source: CBC News
