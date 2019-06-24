Amazon discounts 200GB SanDisk microSD card to all-time low of $34

If you’re in the market for a high-capacity microSD card, Amazon has got you covered.
The e-commerce giant has discounted a 200GB model from SanDisk.
At $33.99, a 32 percent discount from the card’s previous $49.88 price tag, the promotion is something of a steal.
According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, $33.99 represents the lowest price for which Amazon has sold this particular model of SanDisk microSD card. As recently as this past May, the card was priced close to $80.
Like all of SanDisk’s “Ultra” branded microSD cards, the 200GB model is a UHS-1 card rated for Class 10 speeds, which means it’s capable of recording and playing back 1080p video footage.
