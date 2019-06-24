News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon discounts 200GB SanDisk microSD card to all-time low of $34

Jun 24, 2019

7:06 PM EDT

0 comments

MicroSD card and phone

If you’re in the market for a high-capacity microSD card, Amazon has got you covered.

The e-commerce giant has discounted a 200GB model from SanDisk.

At $33.99, a 32 percent discount from the card’s previous $49.88 price tag, the promotion is something of a steal.

According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, $33.99 represents the lowest price for which Amazon has sold this particular model of SanDisk microSD card. As recently as this past May, the card was priced close to $80.

Like all of SanDisk’s “Ultra” branded microSD cards, the 200GB model is a UHS-1 card rated for Class 10 speeds, which means it’s capable of recording and playing back 1080p video footage.

Source: Amazon

Related Articles

News

Aug 31, 2017

2:54 PM EDT

Western Digital announces the highest-capacity microSD card, the 400GB SanDisk Ultra

News

Feb 25, 2019

12:34 PM EDT

SanDisk announces “world’s fastest” 1TB microSD card

News

Dec 13, 2018

12:02 PM EDT

Amazon discounts 32GB SanDisk microSD card to $20

News

Jul 31, 2018

10:16 AM EDT

Select SanDisk microSD cards on sale at Amazon Canada

Comments