George Clooney to direct and star in untitled post-apocalyptic film on Netflix

George Clooney is in pre-production for a new untitled project for Netflix. Clooney will direct and star in the film.
Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay from Lily Brooks-Dalton Good Morning, Midnight.
This a post-apocalyptic story that follows Clooney as he plays Augustine, a scientist in the Arctic trying to make contact with a spacecraft that’s trying to return to Earth.
The film will begin production in October, which means it will likely not be on Netflix until mid- to late-2020.
“Grant and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project,” said Clooney in a press release. “Mark is a writer we’ve long admired and his script is haunting. We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.”
Image credit: IMDB
Comments