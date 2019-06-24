George Clooney to direct and star in untitled post-apocalyptic film on Netflix

News
George Clooney is in pre-production for a new untitled project for Netflix. Clooney will direct and star in the film.

Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay from Lily Brooks-Dalton Good Morning, Midnight. 

This a post-apocalyptic story that follows Clooney as he plays Augustine, a scientist in the Arctic trying to make contact with a spacecraft that’s trying to return to Earth.

The film will begin production in October, which means it will likely not be on Netflix until mid- to late-2020.

“Grant and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project,” said Clooney in a press release. “Mark is a writer we’ve long admired and his script is haunting. We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.”

