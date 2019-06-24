Google launches curriculum to teach kids about fake news

Two years ago, Google launched ‘Be Internet Awesome,’ a campaign geared towards teaching children about internet safety.
Now, the tech giant is expanding the campaign’s reach to include media literacy education through mini-games.
Specifically, the new curriculum will help kids identify misinformation, like fake URLs, misleading headlines and non-credible news sources. As well, kids will be encouraged to reach out to their parents or teachers whenever they come across something they’re unsure about online.
The Be Internet Awesome curriculum can be viewed online for free here.
Source: Engadget
Comments