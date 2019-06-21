Samsung reduces update frequency for Galaxy S7, S7 Edge smartphones

Samsung has quietly downgraded the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge from the list of models getting quarterly updates to a smaller group only getting “regular” security updates.
The S7 and S7 Edge owners should expect future security updates to come less frequently.
For reasons unknown, Samsung did not subject the Galaxy S7 Active to the new treatment. For the time being, the rugged phone will continue to get monthly security updates like the latest Galaxy S10 devices.
Samsung currently offers three tiers of security update regularity for its smartphones. The top-level, ‘Monthly Security Updates,’ includes the latest Galaxy smartphones going back to the likes of Galaxy A8 and Galaxy S8.
The second tier, called ‘Quarterly Security Updates,’ has a long list of devices that are mostly mid-range offerings.
The last is ‘Regular Security Updates,’ which is home to many retired products and some surprisingly new smartphones like the 2017 Galaxy A3 and A7.
In comparison to the three-year-old S7 and S7 Edge, the 2016 Google Pixel and Pixel XL still receive monthly security updates and will get Android Q.
Source: Samsung Via: Droid Life
Comments