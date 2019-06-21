You’ll soon be able to order Domino’s pizza from your Chevy’s dashboard

Well, it’s here. The future. It’s now.
Domino’s Pizza is releasing an app for the infotainment system built into Chevrolet vehicles. Yes, you read that right: you’ll soon be able to order pizza from your car dashboard.
Typically, these touch-based infotainment systems are used to control music and navigate around. That isn’t the case anymore.
Chevrolet’s Marketplace system, which offers support for third-party apps to develop for its systems, enabled this wonderful creation. However, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen an innovative new app for Chevrolet vehicles. In the past, some apps let drivers pay for gas directly from the car instead of using the pump’s card reader. Not only is that convenient, but its arguably safer than paying at the pump.
Ordering pizza, however, is an all-new innovation. It supports both delivery and pickup options, and doesn’t rely on users connecting a smartphone as the infotainment system has its own 4G LTE connection.
However, you don’t get access to the full Domino’s menu, nor is there a way to build a custom pizza through the dashboard app. Instead, you can configure an ‘Easy Order’ for your account on the company’s website or mobile app. You can then order the Easy Order through the dashboard app.
Alternatively, the Domino’s dashboard app will let you access and reorder past orders. It’ll also use your preferred delivery address, payment method and stores through your Domino’s account.
Chevrolet Marketplace is supported on 2017 and newer Chevrolet vehicles, as well as cars from Buick, GMC and Cadillac. You can find and install the free Domino’s app through the infotainment screen.
Source: SlashGear
