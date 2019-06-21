News
PREVIOUS|

Hangouts on Air to shutdown later this year, no replacement for podcasters

Hangouts on Air made it easy to stream group calls to YouTube

Jun 21, 2019

3:54 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Hangouts

With the impending shutdown of Google Hangouts next year, we’re going to lose another beloved tool in ‘Hangouts on Air.’

The feature allowed people to easily create content like podcasts by starting a Hangouts call and clicking a button to start streaming it. However, the replacements for Hangouts — Hangouts Chat and Meet — won’t offer the same functionality. Plus, Google is pushing Chat and Meet for business and recommends consumers use Android Messages and Duo.

YouTube also doesn’t offer a replacement for the feature. YouTube’s ‘Webcam’ feature only lets one person go live and not a whole group.

Some podcast groups have switched to using Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) instead, but it’s odd that neither YouTube nor Google seem interested in offering a replacement for Hangouts on Air, which is slated to shutdown later in 2019.

The feature originated as part of Google+ — which also bit the dust recently — and later migrated to YouTube.

Source: Google Support Via: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Jun 20, 2019

3:34 PM EDT

Google app beta for Android lets users share search results

News

Jun 20, 2019

6:02 PM EDT

Google says it’s done making tablets, will focus on laptops

News

Jun 21, 2019

2:27 PM EDT

Google has fixed Chrome address bar recent searches Autocomplete bug

Comments