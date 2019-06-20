Vidéotron offers Pixel 3 devices for $0 down and a free Google Home Mini with select two-year plans

Quebec-based carrier Vidéotron now has a flash sale offering the Pixel 3 devices for zero down with a free Google Home Mini. The flash sale includes the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
For the Pixel 3a, grab the device with 4GB of data for $60 per month and the Pixel 3a XL an 8GB of data plan for $70 per month.
The 64GB of storage Pixel 3 with a 10GB plan for $90 per month and the 128GB Pixel 3 XL with 11GB of data for $100 per month are both also $0 down.
Additionally, customers wanting the 64GB Pixel 3 XL can buy it with an 11GB plan for $100 per month and the 128GB Pixel 3 XL with a 17GB premium mobile plan costs $110 per month.
So customers heading the Vidéotron can grab any of the Pixel 3 devices and leave the store without paying anything and also get a free Google Home Mini.
These plans include unlimited calling and texting in Canada, as well as the ‘Daily Traveller Pass’ for those travelling outside of the country. The Pixel 3a XL and Pixel 3 plans also offer U.S. calling and texting for an additional $1 per month.
This sale is only available until Wednesday, June 26th.
Check out the sales on Vidéotron’s website, here.
