You can’t play Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in Canada right now

The upcoming location-based Harry Potter game from Niantic, the creators of Pokémon Go, is live a day early in the U.S. and the U.K.
That said, the game still isn’t out in Canada. MobileSyrup has found a way to download the anticipated title on both Android and iOS, but unfortunately, the game doesn’t yet work in Canada.
Once we were able to get Wizards Unite up and running on both an iPhone XS Max and a Samsung S10e via some App Store trickery and an APK, we were only able to play the game’s first tutorial explaining what ‘Foundables’ are and how to interact with them.
After this point, nothing else appeared on the in-game map.
My brief experience with Wizards Unite indicates that the game has a slightly different user interface compared to Pokémon Go. The main screen looks very similar, but once you dive a bit deeper into its various menus, the differences become apparent.
In Wizards Unite, players collect, ‘Potions’ and register different characters and monsters from the Harry Potter universe.
One of the more interesting aspects is that players create an ID card with their Hogwarts House, a picture of themselves and their wizarding profession.
We’ll keep testing the game to see when it becomes playable in Canada. Niantic says that Harry Potter Wizards Unite’s global rollout is set for June 21st, but it’s unclear if this is an actual global release or just the U.S. and the U.K. We’ve reached out to Niantic for further clarification.
With files from Patrick O’Rourke.
