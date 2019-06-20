News
Dark mode begins rolling out to Gmail on Android

Jun 20, 2019

2:13 PM EDT

Gmail

Dark mode is such a popular feature nowadays so it was only a matter of time before it rolled out to Google’s Gmail app.

As reported by Android Police, the latest Gmail APK offers a first — albeit sporadic — look at dark mode in the Android version of the app.

Specifically, Gmail version 2019.06.09. brings with it a dark mode feature in settings, although it’s not available in the main window or sidebar. Further, dark mode only turns on intermittently, with no way to manually control this setting.

It’s unclear when Google might bring a more permanent, fully-encompassing dark mode feature to Gmail on Android. For now, the Gmail v2019.06.09 APK can be downloaded from APK Mirror.

Source: Android Police

