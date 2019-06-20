VIVO to showcase its 120W charging technology at MWC19 Shanghai

Looks like Vivo and OPPO are both preparing their hype trains for the MWC19 Shanghai. After OPPO teased its under-display camera technology, Vivo teased users proprietary 120W charging technology.
Dubbed as the Vivo SUPER FlashCharge 120W, the Chinese company that brought us its concept phone Apex in early 2019 claimed the new charger could fill up a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes.
In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus takes around 100 minutes to fully charge its similarly sized 4100mAh battery using its proprietary 15W charger. With the bundled 40W SuperCharge charger, the Huawei P30 Pro needs roughly 60 minutes to refill its 4200mAh cell. Handicapped by a 5W adapter, the iPhone XS Max may require around three hours to replenish its 3174mAh power unit.
Flaunting the new charger’s incredible speed, Vivo even jokingly said in its Weibo post that a smartphone might just break up with its charging cable because they may only see each other for 13 minutes per day.
But, some may interpret it as a response to Xiaomi’s 100W Super Charge Turbo that was revealed in March. Now four minutes slower than the Vivo counterpart, the short demonstration video showed the new Xiaomi 100W charger could fill up a 4000mAh battery in 17 minutes.
It is unclear when these charging standards from two rivaling companies will hit the market.
Source: Weibo
