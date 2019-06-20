Huawei is reassuring its customers that they will “continue to receive security patches and Android updates,” despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban.
In a statement on Twitter, Huawei said: “Anyone who has already bought, or is about to buy a Huawei smartphone, can continue to access the world of apps as they have always done. All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full service support accordingly.”
Huawei also indicated that its latest phone, the P30, will still have access to the latest Android operating system, Android Q, when it is made public.
“We have already launched a beta developer programme for Android Q which is running right now on our Mate 20 Pro device,” the post said.
Our commitment to you, our UK fans. Further information can be found here: https://t.co/6qKGIL2OB4 pic.twitter.com/V5Af6EraaY
— Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) June 20, 2019
Trump signed an executive order in May that disallows U.S. companies from doing business with foreign companies that pose a perceived national security threat. Shortly after, Google pulled its business from Huawei. This includes access to apps like Google Maps, YouTube, and the entire Google Play Store.
Without access to the Play Store, Huawei users won’t be able to download or install Android apps easily. However, users could still download APK files from less secure outside sources.
The U.S. granted a grace period until August 19th to allow companies currently affiliated with Huawei to find other customers. Moreover, this grace period enables Huawei to maintain its current networks and to provide software updates to its existing Android devices.
Huawei Canada has also specifically mentioned that the Play Store will remain and continue to provide security updates to existing Huawei smartphones.
Source: Twitter
Comments