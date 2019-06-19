News
City of Kitchener launches mobile parking payment app

Supported parking lots will be specially marked

Jun 19, 2019

2:55 PM EDT

Passport Parking app

Kitchener, Ontario residents can now pay for parking through a free mobile app called Passport Parking.

The City of Kitchener has installed signage that will let drivers know which parking lots are supported in the app.

Once installed on a phone, the Passport Parking app will let individuals select the lot they’re using and choose the duration they will stay. Additional time can be purchased in-app as needed.

The Passport Parking app is already available in 600 cities across North America, including Toronto and Orillia, Ontario.

Passport can be downloaded on both Android and iOS.

