Orillia residents can pay for parking with their smartphone

Orillia, Ontario will start offering residents and visitors the option to pay for parking with a mobile app.
The app, called PassportParking, allows users to pay for parking on about 200 on-street spaces and almost 500 off-street metered spaces in downtown Orillia. Additionally, the app allows users to extend parking sessions from their phone.
App users can also get reminders about parking sessions that are about to expire.
To celebrate the launch, PassportParking is offering up to $2 off a parking session for the first 400 users. To receive the discount, enter the promo code ‘orillia.’
“We’re excited to partner with the City of Orillia and introduce this type of parking technology in the Sunshine City,” said Conor Kelly, PassportParking’s regional director, in a press statement.
“Whether people are enjoying the Streets Alive! exhibit or even enjoying a meal downtown, they can be at ease knowing they have the convenience of paying for parking at their fingertips.”
To park, users must enter a ‘Zone number’ from the parking area on the app. Users can find Zone numbers on nearby signage. Additionally, users must enter the space they’ll park in. Once they’ve selected that, they can choose the length of their stay and pay using a credit card.
While a convenient option, the app interface feels a little dated. Furthermore, requiring users to track down signage and enter numbers is a bit tedious. A more elegant solution could involve a QR code or even an option to scan a photo of the sign to set up the information automatically.
PassportParking is available for free on iOS, Android and the web.
Source: Orillia Matters
