Xplore Mobile will launch iPhone XS, XS Max and XR sales on June 21

Manitoba’s Xplore Mobile will start offering iPhone XS, XS Max and XR device on June 21st, 2019.
Xplore Mobile, which provides wireless service for Xplornet Communications, offers Manitobans a 4G LTE+ network for making calls, sending texts and using data. Plus, it uniquely provides the province’s only rollover data plans that allow customers to bring last month’s unused data to the current month.
Since November 2018, the regional carrier only offered LG and Samsung phone options for customers looking to sign up and get a device from Xplore Mobile.
Thankfully, that device selection is expanding now with the launch of the new iPhones.
Additionally, Xplore announced that it would add support for the iPhones’ eSIM and Dual SIM capabilities via a free software update in the fall. Rogers, Fido, Bell, Virgin, Lucky Mobile and Freedom all offer eSIM support. Telus and its flanker brands don’t currently support it.
As for how much the new iPhones will cost on Xplore Mobile, pricing will be made available online closer to the launch.
You can learn more on Xplore’s website.
Source: Xplore Mobile
