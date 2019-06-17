Google brings back parking location reminder to Assistant

Google has developed many useful tools for smartphone users over the years and inexplicably taken many of them away. One such feature was the ability to remember your parking location, something that was part of the wonderful — and now defunct — Google Now.
Many of the best parts of Google Now became Google Assistant, or have been added to Assistant since its inception. The most recent of those is the ability to remember your parking location.
Assistant uses your location history to estimate where you stop driving and start walking, and suggests this as your parking spot. While it may not always be the most accurate, but it’s still a helpful feature, especially for the forgetful who can’t remember where they left their car.
Of course, you don’t have to use Assistant to get this benefit either. Google Maps offers an option to mark where you’ve parked, but you have to do this manually. In other words, if you can’t remember where you parked, you’ll likely forget to save your parking location in Maps as well.
If you do remember, Assistant can leverage that information too and will provide that location instead of its own estimate as its likely more accurate.
Unfortunately, Assistant doesn’t pull any other information, such as disconnecting from a car’s Bluetooth or Android Auto, but hopefully, Google adds these as parking indicators in the future.
It appears the feature is rolling out as part of a server-side update, so as with most new features, you’ll get it when you get it.
Source: Android Police
Comments