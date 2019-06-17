News
Android Q Beta 2 now available on OnePlus 6/6T

Jun 17, 2019

8:52 AM EDT

OnePlus 6T

The second Android Q developer preview is now available on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, OnePlus announced on Friday via its official community forums.

To install the new developer preview, you’ll need to perform a full data wipe. So it goes without saying if you do decide to install Beta 2 on your OnePlus device, backup your data.

OnePlus writes, “we do not recommend flashing this ROM if you have little to no experience in software developer or custom ROMs.”

The company also notes that Beta 2 includes its share of known issues. See the list below:

  • Emergency call doesn’t work
  • Enhanced VoLTE doesn’t work
  • Expanded screenshot doesn’t work
  • Low probability stability issues
  • Application compatibility issues

Instructions on how to install the new beta can be found on the OnePlus forums.

Android Q will officially launch later this year.

Source: OnePlus Via: 9to5Google

