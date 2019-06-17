News
PREVIOUS|

Check out this side-by-side comparison of Look Around and Street View

The main difference between Apple's Look Around and Google's Street View is the fluidity of navigating along streets

Jun 17, 2019

6:58 AM EDT

0 comments

Apple Maps

While many people are quick to dismiss Apple Maps in favour of Google Maps, iOS 13 may change your mind.

When Apple showed off some of its upcoming changes to Maps at WWDC 2019 in San Jose, California, the Cupertino-based company revealed a stunning new ‘Look Around’ feature.

Many shrugged off Look Around as a ripoff of Google Maps’ Street View feature, but arguably Look Around is much more. The two features accomplish the same goal, but Look Around offers more realistic, pseudo-3D photos and smoother animations.

A prime example comes from Reüel van der Steege, a WordPress developer from the Netherlands. Steege recently shared on Twitter (@rvdsteege) a clip comparing Look Around and Street View side-by-side.

The clip clearly shows some of the significant differences between the two features, particularly in the area of smoothness. Street View is slow, moving forward in chunks at a time, while Look Around feels more like a fluid movement.

While the difference is striking, I’d still rather have the janky movements of Street View than nothing at all. Apple’s Look Around feature relies on its rebuilt basemap and high-res 3D photography and is set to roll out across the U.S. by the end of 2019, followed by more countries next year.

Where Canada will fall on that timeline is yet to be determined, although it does look like some Apple Maps cars have been spotted in Canada making the rounds.

Related Articles

News

Jan 15, 2019

1:30 PM EDT

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo partners with Apple Maps for map search results

News

May 27, 2019

10:57 AM EDT

Apple working to improve Apple Maps in Canada this summer

News

Dec 19, 2018

9:10 AM EDT

Google’s new Street View Trekker is sleeker, lighter

News

Sep 13, 2018

7:11 AM EDT

Google’s adding air quality monitors to some Street View cars

Comments