Users can change their Google Stadia name at any time: report

Google’s upcoming Stadia game streaming platform will allow users to change their IDs at any time, so long as the name isn’t already in use. The tidbit comes courtesy of a PCGamesN interview with Patrick Seybold, Stadia’s head of communications.
The process will be straightforward, according to the report.
Seybold didn’t mention how much the service will cost, however.
PlayStation players have to pay $9.99 CAD — or $4.99 for PS Plus members — to change their names, though they get one free name change. For Xbox users, it costs $13.25 CAD — though they get the benefit of being able to change their ID to anything, even if someone else has the same username.
For Steam, EA Origins, Battle.net and the PC-based services, it’s free to change your ID. Hopefully, Google goes with the free route.
Seybold also confirmed that this service will be available immediately at launch. Both Xbox and Sony gamers had to wait before being able to do this. With PlayStation users only getting the service this past April.
Stadia is Google’s cloud gaming service that allows users to stream games via a Chromecast Ultra, a Chrome browser, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3a.
The service launches in November, however, a specific date has yet to be announced.
Source: PCGamesN
Comments