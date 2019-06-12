Nintendo eShop E3 sale offers games up to 50 percent off

Similar to Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo will launch its own E3 2019 sale.
This sale discounts games like Final Fantasy VII, Super Mario Odyssey and Mortal Kombat 11. All of these games are available through the Nintendo eShop and are digital only.
The offer ends June 18th at 8:59am PT/ 11:59am ET.
Here’s the list below in Canadian pricing.
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey: now $53.59, was $79.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: now $66.39, was $79.99
- Final Fantasy VII: now $17.19, was $21.49
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: now $53.59, was $79.99
- Cuphead: now $21.99, was $24.99
- Diablo III Eternal Collection: now $52.79, was $79.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Mario Tennis Aces: now $53.59, was $79.99
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: now $53.59, was $79.99
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Dark Souls: Remastered: now $34.99, was $79.99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition: now $53.24, was $106.49
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Gold Edition: now $36.29, was $109.99
Nintendo 3DS
- New Super Marios. Bros 2: now $20.99, was $34.99
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf: now $22.49, was $29.99
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds: now $22.49, was $29.99
- Luigi’s Mansion: now $29.99, was $49.99
- Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS: now $31.49, was $44.99
Comments