Nintendo eShop E3 sale offers games up to 50 percent off

Jun 12, 2019

8:04 AM EDT

Similar to Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo will launch its own E3 2019 sale.

This sale discounts games like Final Fantasy VII, Super Mario Odyssey and Mortal Kombat 11. All of these games are available through the Nintendo eShop and are digital only.

The offer ends June 18th at 8:59am PT/ 11:59am ET.

Here’s the list below in Canadian pricing.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo 3DS

