Dropbox major update brings workspace tools to one spot

Jun 12, 2019

7:09 AM EDT

Dropbox and Google Docs

Dropbox recently announced an upcoming major update where it’s completely revamping its desktop app.

The Dropbox workspace update, introduced at an event in San Francisco on June 11th, lets users create and share Microsoft and Google documents from within the main Dropbox window. The workspace will also let users start conversations in platforms like Slack or Zoom Video Communications.

Animated screenshot showing a Google Sheets file being created through Dropbox, and then edited

The revamp also allows users to search across all files on their devices and comment on your team’s work.

Dropbox now has plans for business users that offers a feature that allows users to search scanned documents. another business plan feature lets business control who can share which files.

“We’re focused on removing the friction from that experience, pulling everything together in a way that nobody has done before,” said CEO Drew Houston in a statement.

This shift lets professional Dropbox users find everything they need all in one spot.

Check out the complete revamp, on the Dropbox blog. 

A recent Dropbox update adds a new ‘Suggested’ section that adds a list of files and folders Dropbox thinks you’ll be looking for.

