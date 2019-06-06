Here’s how to watch Google’s Stadia Connect event in Canada

If you’re looking to learn more about Google’s Stadia cloud game streaming platform, tune in to watch the company’s upcoming livestream at noon.
The company unveiled Stadia at GDC 2019, but since then there hasn’t been much news regarding pricing and games. Today’s event is set to reveal all of that plus a launch date for the service.
You can watch the livestream on Stadia’s YouTube channel. It starts at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST.
MobileSyrup will also be following along so make sure to check-in for a round-up of all the new information after the show.
