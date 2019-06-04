Both iOS 13 and iPadOS officially support ‘Haptic Touch’

The iOS 13 and iPadOS developer previews suggest that Apple’s 2019 lineup will lack 3D Touch in favour of Haptic feedback. The update backs the previous rumour that indicates that this years iPhones will no longer support 3D Touch technology.
According to MacRumors, Apple confirmed any device running iPadOS and iOS 13 will support ‘Peek’ and ‘Quick actions,’ via Haptic Touch. Haptic Touch relies on long press with feedback from the device’s Taptic engine.
Originally only premium iPhones featured this technology. However, with iOS 13 and iPadOS the iPhone XR and the iPad Air 2, or later will be able to support the functionality.
With iOS 13, premium handsets like the iPhone XS support both 3D Touch and haptic feedback. However, it’s likely that Apple will remove the 3D Touch functionality.
It’s still unclear why Apple would remove 3D Touch.
Source: Macrumors
