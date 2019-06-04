Google is shutting down its Trips mobile app on August 5, 2019

Google will sunset its Trips mobile app (currently available on Android and iOS) on August 5th, the company announced on Tuesday.
The search giant shared the news via a recent Support Page update, though initial news of the company’s plans trickled out courtesy of an APK teardown conducted by XDA Developers.
“Support for the Google Trips app will end on August 5, 2019. Until then, you’ll still be able to access and email all of your trip reservations and notes as normal,” writes Google on its website.
If you’re like me, an avid user of Trips, the fact that Google plans to shut down Trips will come as sad news.
I found Trips an indispensable tool on my past trips thanks to how easy the app pulled up reservations and saved restaurants. The good news is that most of the functionality Google built into Trips lives on through the mobile website the company launched this past May.
Source: Google Via: XDA Developers
