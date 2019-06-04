Bell and Hershey Canada to release an ASMR movie about Reese’s Cups

The internet and brands have brought us tons of wacky content in the past, but this collab between ASMR YouTube stars, Hershey and Bell might take the cake, er, Reese’s Cup.
On June 9th, Bell is going to premiere an 82-minute drama, called Reese the movie: A movie about Reese, on its streaming service Crave.
The Canadian carrier is also teasing 12 minutes of the film during commercial breaks of the season 3 premiere of the Handmaid’s Tale on Bravo.
ASMR stands for ‘autonomous sensory meridian response,’ which can be triggered when people use a mic to enhance sounds relating to scratching, eating. The sounds then trigger a response in a person’s nervous system causing them to have tingling sensations or get goosebumps on their skin.
To fully experience it you need to wear headphones so it will be interesting to see how the Reese movie plays out on Crave.
If you are an ASMR fan, then you’ll be happy to know that Canadians ALB in Whisperland and Seafoam Kitten are part of the show, alongside YouTube stars ASMR Darling, Gibi ASMR, and Matty Tingles.
Bell’s press release mentions that the movie is going to focus on bringing “the sensory experience of the ‘Reese Ritual’ to life, from interacting and opening to the package, to unwrapping the cup, to indulging in the cup.”
There isn’t a lot of context here, but the film’s IMDB page sheds a bit more light on what might be the biggest crossover event since Avengers: Endgame if you include all the #brands.
The listing states, “five of YouTube’s top ASMRtists discover the ultimate way to eat Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in this weird and wonderful feature film. A sensory experience presented in ASMR audio to give you the chills.”
Maybe if we’re lucky they’ll also eat Reese’s Pieces, but let’s not get our hopes up to high.
The movie is directed by Canadian Jamie Webster whose only IMDB credit is the Reese Movie.
Comments