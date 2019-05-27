Apple could get rid of 3D Touch from all 2019 iPhones

Apple may be removing 3D Touch from all of its 2019 iPhones.
MacRumors says it received a research note from a Barclays analyst that confirms Apple will “eliminate” 3D Touch in all of its 2019 iPhones. The Wall Street Journal also reported the same news back in January.
It’s unclear why Apple would get rid of the feature, however. Reportedly the company might bring Haptic feedback to all of its handsets, instead of just its more affordable handsets. Back in 2018, the iPhone XR, which features an LCD display rather than OLED, utilized Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch.
Haptic Touch includes less functionality than 3D Touch and does not support Apple’s Quick Actions app menus or the ‘Peek and Pop’ feature that allows users to preview content.
While Apple will not unveil its 2019 iPhones at WWDC next month, the company could show off a version of iOS that doesn’t feature 3D Touch at all.
Apple first implemented 3D Touch four years ago on the iPhone 6s.
Source: MacRumors
Comments