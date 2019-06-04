Huawei P30 and P30 Pro now support dual-view camera mode in Canada

EMUI version 9.1.0.156 brings dual-view camera mode to the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.
This functionality lets users take split screen videos, using the handsets’ primary camera and zoom lens, showing two perspectives at the same time.
Additionally, a dual-view camera mode allows users to adjust the magnification level when taking videos.
The Huawei P30 Pro supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. Additionally, it features a maximum ISO sensitivity of 409,600, so it can brighten up videos in the night.
The P30, on the other hand, features 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 10x digital zoom.
The feature, while announced at launch, is only now available starting today, for those who have updated their devices.
