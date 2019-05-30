Mojo Vision unveils ‘world’s smallest micro display’

Mojo Vision has unveiled its 14K pixel-per-inch (PPI) display, making the claim that it has developed “the world’s smallest micro display.”
The Vision is a monochrome display that is only visible under a microscope as it measures in at just half a millimetre. The display was revealed at the Augmented World Expo in California.
It features a pixel density 300 times greater than most phone screens and can put 15 pixels in an area that measures the size of a red blood cell.
It utilizes MicroLEDs, which is a technology that has the potential to significantly change the development of future wearables.
“We call it invisible computing. A lot of folks are focusing on MicroLEDs. It’s a good candidate for near-eye solutions. It can be used outdoors. Power is a consideration. And we drive the size of the pixels as low as possible,” Steve Sinclair, vice president of product and marketing at Mojo Vision told VentureBeat.
The technology behind the display is a breakthrough that Mojo Vision hopes will shift the future of computing, according to the company.
Image credit: Mojo Vision
Via: VentureBeat
