B.C. aiming for 10 percent of cars sold by 2025 to be zero emissions

British Columbia passed the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act (ZEVA) yesterday and as a result, 10 percent of all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in the province must be zero emission by 2025.
Beyond this, the province aims for all vehicles in this category sold by 2040 to be emissions-free.
Reports that the legislation has passed initially came from the CBC.
The province has been pushing for this legislation since November 21st of last year, and then tabled it on April 11th, 2019. Now, on May 29th, 2019, the British Columbia has implemented the legislation.
B.C. has been pushing EV’s harder than most provinces with its own provincial EV rebate for up to $5,000 CAD and up to $6,000 for hydrogen vehicles.
Speaking of Hydrogen-powered cars, Toyota just announced that the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle goes on sale at 12 Toyota dealerships in the Vancouver area starting in July.
