Silicon Valley startup Punchh opens Toronto AI engineering hub

Silicon Valley-based digital marketing solutions startup Punchh has opened an office in Toronto that will serve as an engineering hub for artificial intelligence.
Punchh, which counts the likes of Pizza Hut, Quiznos and Denny’s among its more than 160 businesses, says the Toronto expansion will help accelerate the company’s machine learning and AI capabilities.
Additionally, Punchh says it plans to grow rapidly in Toronto and hire at least 50 more engineers over the next few years.
Some of Punchh’s solutions include back-end support for loyalty programs, AI-powered customer data collection and management services. Altogether, Punchh says its services are currently being used in more than 50,000 physical retail locations across the globe to serve more than 60 million consumers.
“As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, it is critical that we not only invest in advanced technology like machine learning and AI, but also in premium tech talent to drive those innovations,” Punchh CEO Shyam Rao said in a press statement.
“Toronto is a very diverse, business-friendly city, and establishing a formal presence here allows us to hire the highest-caliber engineers from all over the world without delay. It’s the perfect city to serve as our global engineering hub.”
