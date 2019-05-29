Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in June 2019

Every month, Sony offers a number of free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.
Next month, PS Plus members will be able to download Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sonic Mania starting June 4th.
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Developer: Gearbox Software (Borderlands franchise, Battleborn)
Publisher: 2K Games (Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K)
Genre: First-person shooter, role-playing
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: March 24th, 2015
Metacritic score: 82
Regular PlayStation Store price: $69.99 CAD
Before Borderlands 3 comes out in September, Gearbox is offering its remastered versions of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The games helped popularize the “looter-shooter,” a style of game that focuses on shooting enemies to obtain rare loot.
Sonic Mania
Developer: Headcannon (Sonic CD), Pagoda West Games (Major Magnet)
Publisher: Sega (Sonic The Hedgehog series, Yakuza)
Genre: Platformer
Mode(s): Single-player
PS4 release date: August 15th, 2017
Metacritic score: 86
Regular PlayStation Store price: $25.99 CAD
What started off as a fan project ended up turning into an official Sega-supported game that went on to become the highest-rated Sonic title in 25 years. As an homage to the original Sega Genesis Sonic games, Mania features speedy side-scrolling gameplay across 12 levels, including eight redesigned stages from past games.
Source: PlayStation
Comments