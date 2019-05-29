Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in June 2019

May 29, 2019

1:12 PM EDT

0 comments

Borderlands 2 combat

Every month, Sony offers a number of free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.

Next month, PS Plus members will be able to download Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sonic Mania starting June 4th.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Developer: Gearbox Software (Borderlands franchise, Battleborn)
Publisher: 2K Games (Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K)
Genre: First-person shooter, role-playing
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: March 24th, 2015
Metacritic score: 82
Regular PlayStation Store price: $69.99 CAD

Before Borderlands 3 comes out in September, Gearbox is offering its remastered versions of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The games helped popularize the “looter-shooter,” a style of game that focuses on shooting enemies to obtain rare loot.

Sonic Mania

Developer: Headcannon (Sonic CD), Pagoda West Games (Major Magnet)
Publisher: Sega (Sonic The Hedgehog series, Yakuza)
Genre: Platformer
Mode(s): Single-player
PS4 release date: August 15th, 2017
Metacritic score: 86
Regular PlayStation Store price: $25.99 CAD

What started off as a fan project ended up turning into an official Sega-supported game that went on to become the highest-rated Sonic title in 25 years. As an homage to the original Sega Genesis Sonic games, Mania features speedy side-scrolling gameplay across 12 levels, including eight redesigned stages from past games.

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

News

May 22, 2019

7:13 AM EDT

PlayStation Store running ‘Double Discount,’ Warner Bros. sales

Resources

May 1, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in May 2019

News

May 28, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

Microsoft gaming sale discounts Xbox titles by up to 80 percent

News

May 28, 2019

4:27 PM EDT

Vancouver-made Zelda spin-off Cadence of Hyrule may launch this week

Comments