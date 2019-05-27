Lyft launches safety efforts in Toronto designed to remind drivers to share the road with cyclists

Lyft has announced new safety efforts aiming to encourage riders and drivers to share the road with cyclists and pedestrians in Toronto.
The company is launching in-app safety notifications for riders and drivers that will remind them to keep an eye out for cyclists, use the Dutch Reach method, and to open the door slowly when leaving a car.
“We see an opportunity to lead a culture shift on our roads, and we’ll keep innovating and working to build more features and develop more policies that keep our streets safe,” said Aaron Zifkin, managing director at Lyft Canada, in a press release.
Lyft is also distributing window decals that are designed to remind people to look out for individuals on bikes and scooters. These decals are available at Lyft’s Toronto Driver Hub. Drivers can place them on their passenger windows.
The company is also working with local partners to design efficient and safe pick-up and drop-off locations. This includes the designated Lyft zone outside the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.
“I appreciate Lyft’s efforts and everyone who works to make our streets safer,” said Councillor Brad Bradford in an emailed press release.
Lyft is a supporter of Toronto’s Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, which focuses on decreasing the number of traffic-related deaths and injuries in Toronto.
Comments