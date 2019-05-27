Facebook Canada invests $2.5 million to foster innovation in local news business models

Facebook Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Journalism Foundation, has launched the Local News Accelerator program, which is a $2.5 million investment into Canada’s news ecosystem.
The initiative follows Facebook’s efforts to globally support journalists, academics and news organizations.
The program has 11 participants from across the country, including the London Free Press, Vancouver Observer, and Winnipeg Free Press.
“Canadians expect relevant, quality news on Facebook and so do we. The launch of Facebook Local News Accelerator in Canada is one part of our commitment to high-quality, fact-based content across our family of apps,” said Marc Dinsdale, head of media partnerships at Facebook Canada, in a press release.
During the 12-week program, Facebook will provide the businesses with tools, resources and training designed for digital audience development.
The program aims to help publishers find more ways to monetize their businesses and to help them create more ways to connect with their audiences.
Publishers will produce individual projects that will cater to their specific business needs while working with experts in the digital media business.
The grant funding will give each publisher the ability to implement strategies formed during the program.
On a separate note, it’s worth adding that the CJF has also partnered with Google News and recently received a $1 million grant to create a campaign to help combat fake news and disinformation.
Source: Facebook Canada
Comments