Amazon Canada launches new Fire 7 Tablet with faster processor

May 16, 2019

12:47 PM EDT

0 comments

Fire 7

Amazon Canada has launched an update to its popular Fire 7 Tablet in Canada.

The massive online retailer has upgraded the tablet’s specs, with the device now being available with double the storage at 16GB and 32GB options, along with a faster processor.

As for other notable specs, the 2019 Fire 7 Tablet features a 7-inch IPS display; 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM with a 2-megapixel front and a rear-facing 2-megapixel camera with 720p HD video recording.

The Fire 7 Tablet is available to pre-order now and will ship June 6th. The cost for the 16GB model is $69.99 while the 32GB version is slightly higher at $89.99. Amazon’s new Fire 7 tablet is available in ‘Black’ and ‘Twilight Blue.’

Source: Amazon Canada

