Apple HomeKit support finally coming to Amazon Ring devices

Ring, a smart home device line owned by Amazon, may finally be releasing support for Apple’s HomeKit smart home platform nearly three years after promising to do so.
Both the company’s Video Doorbell Pro and Spotlight Cam have received HomeKit certification.
The news comes after a Twitter user noticed that Ring gained HomeKit certification on Apple’s MFi licensing page.
So it looks like @ring is now #HomeKit certified… pic.twitter.com/dcB4LNOR6H
— Daniel Feodorov (@mrdanielfeo) May 12, 2019
HomeKit support for Ring devices was delayed from 2016 to 2018. Many believed that it was unlikely the devices would receive support for Apple’s smart home ecosystem following Amazon acquiring the company.
However, in February of last year, Amazon promised that Ring devices would eventually receive HomeKit support.
Since an official announcement has yet to occur, it could be some time before the devices get the HomeKit functionally.
Source: 9to5Mac
